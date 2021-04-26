Digitex City (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0135 on Major Exchanges

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Digitex City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00064219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.00746899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00093738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.18 or 0.07399318 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

