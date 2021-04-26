Digitex (DGTX) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Digitex has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a market cap of $12.03 million and $1.85 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00065322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00742563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.22 or 0.07830608 BTC.

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

