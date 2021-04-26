Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00065315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.81 or 0.00745480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00094601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.60 or 0.07787683 BTC.

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

