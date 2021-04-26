Digiwage Reaches Market Cap of $96,890.77 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $96,890.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000682 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.