Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 28,284 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.37% of Fossil Group worth $23,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.