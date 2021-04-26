Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 40,604 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 440,810 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

