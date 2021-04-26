Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 169.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207,982 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of PG&E worth $23,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347,968 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PG&E by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009,956 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773,197 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PG&E by 34.0% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970,522 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

PG&E stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

