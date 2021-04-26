Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.72% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $23,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,837 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 528.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 708,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $13,098,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

