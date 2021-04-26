Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.15% of Baozun worth $24,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Baozun by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BZUN shares. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CICC Research cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

