Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of GDS worth $22,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.37.

GDS stock opened at $85.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.56 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

