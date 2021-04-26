Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.91% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $22,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after purchasing an additional 509,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 402,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 334,956 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 286,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.26. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

