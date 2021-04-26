Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.07% of Maxar Technologies worth $25,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 143,428 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $23,131,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

