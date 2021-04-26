Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 11,381 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Pearson worth $24,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSO. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pearson plc has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

