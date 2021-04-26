Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 18,476 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.51% of Heritage Commerce worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $734.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

