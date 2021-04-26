Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 19,374 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Imperial Oil worth $23,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 684,896 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 626,433 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,038.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 485,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 339,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $25.50 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

