Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,216 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of CGI worth $23,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

NYSE:GIB opened at $85.24 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

