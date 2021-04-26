Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 31,443 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.10% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $23,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,228,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,106,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,905,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 560.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 913,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 775,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,336,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a market cap of $768.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

