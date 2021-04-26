Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 43,031 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.05% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 165,631 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

OPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.