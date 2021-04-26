Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 48,751 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.26% of PQ Group worth $24,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PQ Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after buying an additional 539,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PQ Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,996,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in PQ Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after buying an additional 632,261 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PQ Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQG opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.