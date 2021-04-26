Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.06% of Donegal Group worth $24,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 58.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,588,976.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.99 million and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.50 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.