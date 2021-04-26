Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.78% of Sterling Construction worth $25,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $20.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $592.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.