Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $22.11 Million Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of WPP worth $22,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $2,643,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 104,193.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WPP by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in WPP by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.40. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

