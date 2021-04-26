Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $22.52 Million Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of R1 RCM worth $22,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $293,640.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. Analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

