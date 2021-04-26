Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $22.55 Million Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.66% of PAR Technology worth $22,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,466,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $8,193,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $79.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

