Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $23.49 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,110,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of Liberty Latin America worth $23,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 75.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $145,000. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.9% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 247,196 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

