Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.13 Million Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.73% of Superior Group of Companies worth $24,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $137,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGC. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $24.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $385.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.11 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.