Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.34 Million Stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.24% of Preformed Line Products worth $24,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 19,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $65.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.06. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 7.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

