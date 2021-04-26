Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.40 Million Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.68% of Chuy’s worth $24,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $5,603,278. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $896.53 million, a PE ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

