Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.55 Million Stock Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.58% of Glu Mobile worth $24,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

GLUU opened at $12.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

