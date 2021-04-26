Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.66 Million Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 363,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.53% of MRC Global worth $24,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 354,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 228,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $713.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

