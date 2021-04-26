Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25 Million Stock Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,957 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Natura &Co worth $24,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE NTCO opened at $17.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.00. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

