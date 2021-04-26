Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,426,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.50% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $21,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 41,773 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $427.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $156.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

