Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.57% of Landec worth $24,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landec by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 615,069 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Landec by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 459,223 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landec by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landec by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Landec by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,699 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 72,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess purchased 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 116,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,570. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Landec stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $341.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

