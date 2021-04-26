Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 10,184 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Pinterest worth $25,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Pinterest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $3,648,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 771,762 shares of company stock valued at $59,659,362.

NYSE:PINS opened at $74.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

