Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 29,145 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $24,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 72.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,995,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $48,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total value of $1,997,562.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,688 shares of company stock worth $142,359,809. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $336.88 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.67 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.90, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.