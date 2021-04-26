Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 47,497 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.85% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $23,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $6,824,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after acquiring an additional 133,191 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 504,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,316. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

ELF stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.