Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 81,682 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.75% of Veritex worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Veritex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 417,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Lavonda Renfro sold 1,879 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $52,950.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,843.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102 in the last 90 days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $33.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

