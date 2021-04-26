Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 95,895 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of Tupperware Brands worth $24,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $3,239,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 314,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 236,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TUP opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.72 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

