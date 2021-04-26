Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.55% of LendingClub worth $23,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 1,186,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $30,013.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,832.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

