Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.34% of Varex Imaging worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

VREX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.50 million, a PE ratio of -40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

