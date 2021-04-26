Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,003,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,523 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.30% of Consolidated Communications worth $24,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 110,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CNSL opened at $6.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $326.12 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

