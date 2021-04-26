Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,148 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of MongoDB worth $24,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,720 shares of company stock worth $102,985,288. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $306.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.61 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.