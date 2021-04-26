Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,677 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.54% of Liquidity Services worth $25,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $18.32 on Monday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $639.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $43,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

