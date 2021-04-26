Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 119,524 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,524 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.17% of Avid Technology worth $22,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVID. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,076,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AVID opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $955.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $742,415. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.