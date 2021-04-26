Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,901 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.11% of Northwest Pipe worth $22,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after buying an additional 131,681 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWPX opened at $33.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

