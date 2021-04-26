Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,450 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Zendesk worth $22,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zendesk by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $147.52 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.05 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

