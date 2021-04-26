Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 489,565 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,876,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489,565 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.81% of Uniti Group worth $22,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.