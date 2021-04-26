Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $22,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,069,000 after buying an additional 199,988 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,735,000 after buying an additional 271,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,057,000 after acquiring an additional 908,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

NYSE:BAM opened at $45.33 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,235.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

