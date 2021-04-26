Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.06% of Haynes International worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 46.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of HAYN opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $361.44 million, a PE ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $72.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

