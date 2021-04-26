Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on DIN. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.
NYSE:DIN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $95.32.
In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,411,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Further Reading: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.