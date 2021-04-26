Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DIN. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

NYSE:DIN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $95.32.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,411,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

